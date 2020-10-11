Everything Went Wrong for This Weatherman & It Was Hilarious

"Warm here. Colder here. Not bad here." ICYMI: @ctvregina Weather Anchor @CTVwdean didn’t skip a beat and delivered a forecast full of funny quips amid a power outage that left him with blank screens and air to fill. pic.twitter.com/eOoSzrZQGM

When you work in live TV, things are going to go wrong. It's just going to happen at some point. So, winding up in a blooper that goes viral shouldn't be that big of a deal. In fact, if you're able to handle it like CTV Regina Weather Anchor Warren Dean, you might be get praised for how you handle the situation.

Dean had a moment that was shared across social media after some technical difficulties completely derailed the weather. The whole studio was having technical problems after a power outage, and Dean said he was asked to "stretch out the weather." Only, the technical difficulties extended to the weather as well. There was no useful information on the screens behind him.

To stretch out the weather, Dean counted trees, helped viewers understand how to spell Delta, and guessed at what might be happening around Canada. "Warm here," he said. "Colder here. Not bad here."

He also highlighted the wind speeds around the country while pointing to a completely blank map. "Yes, there are wind speeds. You can't see them here, but if you go outside your hair will get tussled."

If only we could all remain that calm under pressure.