Weatherman Loses His Mind Over a Spider on the Camera

News bloopers often fall into one of a few categories. Even when they're funny, they follow a familiar path. Someone has a Freudian slip. An animal getting a little too friendly. The teleprompter prompts a Ron Burgundy-esque slip up.
But in the second part of New Be Funny's Best News Bloopers of 2016 compilation, there's a break with hallowed blooper tradition. Around the 4:30 mark a weatherman starts talking about sports before he finds himself giving a Wilhelm scream when he sees the silhouette of a spider on the camera. Maybe it was a punishment from the sports guy for stepping outside his role.
It's wonderful and wonderfully wholesome (he screams "Jeez Louise! Why did that just happen?!"). Though, it takes a dark turn at the end when he adds, "We gotta get out there and kill those things." Be warned, spiders, he's coming for you.
The rest of the video is full of the hilarious pratfalls inherent to live TV, including fornicating pigs, Tom Hiddleston doing the weather as Loki, and a hair curling device that looks an awful lot like a sex toy. Watch it all above and then check out part one.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.