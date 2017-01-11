Weatherman Loses His Mind Over a Spider on the Camera

It's wonderful and wonderfully wholesome (he screams "Jeez Louise! Why did that just happen?!"). Though, it takes a dark turn at the end when he adds, "We gotta get out there and kill those things." Be warned, spiders, he's coming for you.

The rest of the video is full of the hilarious pratfalls inherent to live TV, including fornicating pigs, Tom Hiddleston doing the weather as Loki, and a hair curling device that looks an awful lot like a sex toy. Watch it all above and then check out part one.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.