This Morbid Simulator Knows How You'll Die

Have you ever wanted to ask the internet how you’ll die? After all, it’s 2016, and if you’re ready to inquire about the inevitable mystery belying all human existence, there’s now a graphical simulator that can predict your demise citing your race, sex and age.

Nathan Yau developed the aptly named “How You Will Die” simulator, which uses data culled from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Underlying Cause of Death database, which tracks the number of people who died in the United States between 1999 and 2014.