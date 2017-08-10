These Real-Life Wedding Crashers Left the Newlyweds a Hilarious Card

As Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn will surely tell you, there are certain rules one must follow in order to be a successful wedding crasher. You need to smoothly bob and weave your way through conversations so as not to reveal too much or get caught, and "blend in by standing out."
It might be worth adding "leave a nice card in which you apologize to the newlyweds" to the list, too, after a bold pair of real-life wedding crashers did just that, leaving the bride and groom properly impressed.
The big stunt went down on August 6 at the Rock Island Lake Club in Sparta, New Jersey where Karen Fox-Tufo and her now-husband Michael Tufo, Jr. were getting married. Several friends of the bride and groom (and even the bride herself) spotted a mysterious couple partaking in the festivities, but no one made much of it, thinking they were likely just old friends no one really knew. As one bridesmaid told the Parsippany Patch, "They did not try to go unnoticed at the wedding, they asked for an extra seat at the table they sat at, they ate dinner, drank, danced (even convincing people at their table to dance and even danced with the bride's nieces)."
Spoiler: they'd crashed the wedding, and left a sly memento intended to out them after the fact -- a card addressed to the couple, which Fox-Tufo opened the next day. Inside, they apologized for crashing, but also congratulated the newlyweds, even including a dollar (a "buck for luck"). Fox-Tufo could have reasonably been pissed to learn some rogue duo chowed down and drank up on her dime, but she loved it, and posted a photo of the card to her Facebook page saying as much. In fact, she was so impressed by their unabashed and "professional" crashing skills that she'd like to meet them, and buy them a drink.
To top it all off, the crashers even included a snapshot of themselves that they (somehow) printed out earlier in the night.
That's how you do it, folks.
