Everywhere You Can Find Sales on Weed & Accessories for 4/20

Legal recreational cannabis use has now arrived in 18 states and Washington, D.C. That does not include Rhode Island, where legislation has been introduced, or South Dakota, where citizens voted to legalize recreational use but had that struck down by the state's Supreme Court. That is in addition, however, to the 37 states and five territories that have legalized cannabis for medical use.

It's a lot to keep track of. But with legalization spreading, it shouldn't be a surprise that 4/20 has evolved from whatever it used to be into a corporate-endorsed holiday for weed. Restaurants offer specials. Clothing brands launch capsule collections. And dispensaries have sales, just like any other business. With so much going on, we've pulled together some of the best weed sales around the country to give you a place to start the day, should you choose to celebrate.

