Brave Man Single-Handedly Fights Off Four Robbers With Large Bong

The stereotypical portrayal of the stoned would have you believe they are placid, cowardly, and bumbling. If you believe this, prepare to be disabused of that notion. Make no mistake: When required to, even a bud-loving soul can show the courage of a mother bear.
Consider the video above, in which a man and his bong fend off four robbers. It's like a modern-day Battle of Thermopylae. CCTV footage of the foiled robbery shows a peaceful scene at a weed shop in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, Canada. But soon things take a dark turn.
Four men storm into the shop wielding bear spray, aka something you really don't want in your eyes. You can hear the men commanding the two of them to "get the fuck down!" But the clerk does the opposite of that.
By which we mean, through pure force of will backed up by threatening swings with a large bong, the man chases all four of them out of the store. As a Facebook post from local police narrates the event it: "They were met with great resistance by the store clerk" -- great resistance indeed.
Weed store clerk, we salute you.
h/t Mashable
