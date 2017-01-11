Mom Finds Weed in 4-Year-Old's French Fries at Wendy's

Like any good Mom would do, Risner filed a police report, and Wendy’s issued a statement clarifying its stance on sprinkling weed nuggets on french fries:

“Please know all of our customers as well as the quality and integrity of our food are a top priority at Wendy’s and we are taking this very seriously. We are currently conducting a thorough internal investigation and the Human Resource and Legal departments are both fully cooperating with police in their investigation. We will get to the bottom of this issue as soon as possible. It is as important to us as it is to the community.”

TL;DR: Wendy’s is against sprinkling weed on french fries.

