Weed-Infused Ice Cream Is Now a Real Thing

Legal recreational weed use continues to spread across the US. As that happens and more companies leap into the world of edibles, the options are expanding rapidly.

Gummies, mints, seltzers, and hard candy are among the familiar options on dispensary shelves. Ice cream? Not so much. Newton, Massachusetts-based cannabis company MariMed has announced that it is launching a weed-infused ice cream in collaboration with Boston ice cream brand Emack & Bolio's.

The new line will include vegan and dairy-based ice cream as an extension of its Betty's Eddies series of fruit chews. The ice cream uses MariMed's full-spectrum oils and will come in two flavors upon release: Cup O' Coffee Chip and Chocolate Sunny Days.

The pair of frozen treats will make their debut at MariMed's Panacea Wellness dispensary in Middleborough, Massachusetts. However, the company says that more flavors, vegan options, and wider availability will be coming in the near future. As the company also operates dispensaries in several other states, that expansion could potentially include availability beyond the Bay State.

"Working on this collaborative project of perfecting our vegan and dairy ice creams with cannabis has been so much fun," Bob Rook, CEO and creator of Emack & Bolio's, says. "Lots of testing and, of course, tasting. Finally, a clean ingredient, great tasting product that's chill."

Seeing the world of edibles move from treats to full-blown desserts is good news for people looking to host weed-themed dinner parties without making the desserts from scratch.