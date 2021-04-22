You Can Review Weed & Make $30K Working from Home Part-Time

The slow progression of legalizing recreational cannabis has continued over the last year in the US. It's exciting and occasionally confusing. But for the weed-loving public, it's a whole new world of dispensary visits and opportunities to work with weed.

CBD Oracle has unveiled a job that will be eye-catching for many people who fall into that camp. The company is hiring someone to review cannabis and CBD products, as you can see on its site with reviews of products like Dad Grass and Mender CBD. The company says its weed reviewer position is a part-time gig that pays $30,000 a year. Plus, you can work from home and review at your leisure. Also, you'll get free products to sample.

Of course, there are requirements you won't find in most job descriptions, like that you must be 21 and have "experience using cannabis and CBD products." You also have to live in "a state where medical or recreational marijuana is legal." This isn't a contest. It's a job. So, knowledge of strains, history, and terminology is going to give you a leg up. Also, Oracles notes that you must have "the stamina and tolerance needed to smoke, vape, and generally consume weed daily. If you're a cannabit lightweight, this opportunity isn't for you." That can also be filed under requirements you don't see in most job listings.

How to Apply