This Company Will Pay You $42,000 a Year to Smoke Weed

We're well beyond—or should be, at least—the point where cannabis is taboo. We are not, maybe, past the point where it's novel to see jobs that involve getting paid to get high.

As the industry expands and legalization spreads to more and more states in the US, jobs in the industry are likely to become more plentiful. That includes jobs like this one from Vaped.com. The company is looking to hire a full-time remote vaporizer tester, offering $42,000 a year and three weeks of vacation. There's also a $250 a month expense account to procure products to put in the vaporizers being reviewed. You'll also be getting a lot of vaporizers.

“I need someone who is confident to take over reviews, someone who knows the difference between a Volcano and an Xmax Starry. Who understands what each customer is looking for," Founder Christian Sculthorp said.

The company says the expense account can be used on cannabis, but if you don't live in a state where it's legal, you can still apply. You can use the expense account to get something else to put in the vaporizer. A representative tells Thrillist that they'll be taking applications through the end of April. So, you've still got a little time to pull everything together and throw your hat in the smoke ring.