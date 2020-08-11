Recall on Oranges, Potatoes, Limes & Lemons Hits Stores Including Wegmans

There are a couple of recalls in the produce section of the grocery store worth knowing about for obvious reasons. Onions have been recalled across the country due to hundreds of people reporting that they've gotten sick with Salmonella across 43 states.

On August 10, Freshouse II announced a recall on Valencia oranges, lemons, limes, organic limes, and red B potatoes due to "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes." The company's recall, issued through the FDA, was voluntarily started when the company found Listeria on equipment in one of its packing facilities. At the moment, no illnesses have been reported.

The recall hits wholesale shipments of Valencia oranges, potatoes, lemons, and limes. More importantly for the average shopper, there are quite a few items you might have picked up. Below is the list of items that are being recalled, all of which would have been purchased from July 31 to August 7, with the exception of prepared foods at Wegmans. The prepared food, much of which is seafood, would have been purchased from August 5 to August 7. If you have any of these items the FDA recommends you throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Freshouse limes in two-pound mesh bags

Nature's Promise organic limes in one-pound mesh bags

Fresh from the Start red B potatoes in three-pound mesh bags

Fresh from the Start lemons in two-pound mesh bags

Wegmans lemons in two-pound mesh bags

Wegmans Valencia oranges in four-pound mesh bags

Individually purchased lemons at Wegmans

These are the prepared foods sold at Wegmans that are part of the recall. Details on these items, including lot codes, can be found at the FDA recall page.