People Are Revealing Their Weirdest Childhood Food Habits on Twitter, and Wow They're Gross

Getting a kid to try new foods can be... well, an uphill battle. However, no matter how unadventurous young people's palates seem to be, eating bizarre or downright disgusting snacks is pretty much a rite of passage when you're a kid. Though, you may feel a bit better about your nastiest snacks back in the day after reading through the weird childhood food habits people have been revealing about themselves on Twitter in recent days.
On Sunday, a tweet from National Public Radio host Sam Sanders set off a wildly entertaining thread of confessions from people about their weirdest eating and drinking habits from when they were kids. Sanders kicked things off by volunteering his own strange penchant for carrying around a small bottle of apple cider vinegar with him everywhere, and sipping it "like a lush [with] his flask." That opened the flood gates, and hoo boy, some of them are truly nasty.
The eye-opening habits people have replied with so far range from the wildly unappetizing ("salt and fried onion sandwiches") to the frankly deranged ("I used to eat matches"). The whole thread is an entertaining and nostalgic journey, but we've plucked out a few of the highlights.
Then again, as nasty and strange as childhood snacks could be, they're nothing compared to the terrifyingly bad meals you may encounter as an adult.
