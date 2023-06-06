These Are the Weirdest Room Service Orders Hotels Have Ever Gotten

"I'm weird. I'm a weirdo," Cole Sprouse's Jughead says in an early episode of Riverdale. It has gone on to be perhaps the most influential thing the twin has done; a line delivery so cringe that it has lived across Tumblr, Twitter, and TikTok (the unholy trinity of memeification). Whether or not you felt seen by Jughead's sort of weirdo—last I checked, he was the resurrected Serpent King battling the Gargoyle King —you almost certainly identify with some kind of weirdo. If you aren't sure which kind of weirdo you are, I have a little bit of a litmus test for: Which very odd and unusual room service request are you?

Monday, Hotels.com released its inaugural Room Service Report, and the results reveal that all of us can be pretty frickin' freaky behind hotel doors. Not only that, but the demand for room service as an amenity is up by 45% in US hotels. That's not too surprising if you are an eldest child and spent the entirety of your youth yelling at your brother to “just bring me water!” An undeniable luxury exists in having food brought right to your little hovel, whether that's your bedroom or The Ritz.

Here are the 10 most unusual room service requests hotel guests are making these days, based on intel that Hotels.com has gathered from hundreds of hotels:

Diet water

Melted ice cream

Blowfish

Boiled bottled water

A cooked fish that the guest brought with them

Cockle popcorn

No-egg-white omelet

Rice bowl for a dog

Bison

Eggless eggs in hell (shakshuka)



Personally, a rice bowl for a dog is not even weird to me; have you met dog people? Many pups in this country are eating a more well-rounded and nutrient rich diet than I am. I hazarded a google of "cockle popcorn" with safe search on, but it turns out that it is just a fried and seasoned mollusk. Whew.

"Melted ice cream" is definitely where I align on this list; weird, puddle, will probably upset your stomach.

In response to the increased demand for room service and the increase of outlandish orders, some hotels are meeting customers where they are at. Do you seek an absolutely extravagant and private musical experience? Well, The Milestone Hotel in London offers an in-room concert from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

In Ireland, your stay at Ashford Castle Castle can include your own custom LEGO Butler, and in New York City you can "dial 5" to reach the Caviar Hotline. In Bora Bora, you can get your meal delivered to you via canoe… It seems that no matter what your specific oddity is, there's a corresponding room service order to match you.

Stay weird, and remember to tip well!