The Weirdest Town Names in the United Kingdom Are Extremely Weird

The United States is home to some towns with remarkably odd names. For starters, consider Satan’s Kingdom, Massachusetts, or Booger Hole, West Virginia -- two remote hamlets that sound fictitious enough to warrant some intrigue, if not a laugh or two.

But while America is a bastion for off-the-grid communities seemingly named after human anatomy -- a town called Ding Dong happily resides in Texas -- the United Kingdom’s weirdest towns are occasionally thousands of years old, and just as bizarrely named.

From travel company Family Break Finder comes a map of the most oddly named places in the United Kingdom. The thought of ambling through the British countryside, and happening upon a town called Wetwang, Donkey Town, Beer, Great Snoring or Curry Mallet inspires a lol or two. If only all 24 stories of Canterbury Tales, or the 19th century squalor of Great Expectations, were set in the backdrop of Crackpot, Giggleswick, Catbrain, Mumbles, or Pity Me. Then you would’ve had even more reason to fidget throughout your 9th grade English class.