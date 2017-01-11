The Weirdest Town Names In All 50 States

Traveling across the United States will afford you views of pristine nature, bustling cities and quaint towns that might fail to register on your GPS. But if you're using this particular map as your compass, you might find yourself relatively off the grid, pumping gas in the middle of Satan's Kingdom, Massachusetts, or buying Gatorade in Catfish Paradise, Arizona.

Via the research and data firm Estately comes a map of the "Most Oddly-Named Towns in Each U.S. State," and it's a goldmine for the American traveler, not to mention instructive when it comes to regional history.

Peruse the map above, and find yourself inundated with lols. After all, it's hard not to chuckle when thinking of Ding Dong, Texas, Booger Hole, West Virginia, or Boring, Oregon, which apparently isn't that boring, according to its residents.