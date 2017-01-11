The Weirdest Town Names In All 50 States

Traveling across the United States will afford you views of pristine nature, bustling cities and quaint towns that might fail to register on your GPS. But if you're using this particular map as your compass, you might find yourself relatively off the grid, pumping gas in the middle of Satan's Kingdom, Massachusetts, or buying Gatorade in Catfish Paradise, Arizona.
Via the research and data firm Estately comes a map of the "Most Oddly-Named Towns in Each U.S. State," and it's a goldmine for the American traveler, not to mention instructive when it comes to regional history.
Peruse the map above, and find yourself inundated with lols. After all, it's hard not to chuckle when thinking of Ding Dong, Texas, Booger Hole, West Virginia, or Boring, Oregon, which apparently isn't that boring, according to its residents.
Among Estately's findings are a bevy of other towns that received honorable mention on the strange name scale, but did not appear on the map. Some of those include Boar Tush, Alabama and Old Roach (ghost town), Colorado, the latter of which draws its name from both an elderly insect and what seems like a blatant self-affirmation. Oh yeah, and there's also Kentucky, where a few towns smack of sexual innuendo: Bald Knob, Beaver Dam, Knob Lick, and Girdler all call The Bluegrass State home.
Anyway, for a more digestible view of the weirdest town names across the country, we've listed them for you below.
Alabama: Scratch Ankle
Alaska: Chicken
Arizona: Catfish Paradise
Arkansas: Toad Suck
California: Mormon Bar
Colorado: Parachute
Connecticut: Moosup
Delaware: Flea Hill
Florida: Spuds
Georgia: Flippen
Hawaii: Volcano
Idaho: Beer Bottle Crossing
Illinois: Chicken Bristle
Indiana: Santa Claus
Iowa: What Cheer
Kansas: Skiddy
Kentucky: Pig
Louisiana: Water Proof
Maine: Bald Head
Maryland: Accident
Massachusetts: Satan's Kingdom
Michigan: Free Soil
Minnesota: Little Canada
Mississippi: Possumneck
Missouri: Frankenstein
Montana: Big Sag
Nebraska: Worms
Nevada: Jackpot
New Hampshire: Dummer
New Jersey: Foul Rift
New Mexico: Pie Town
New York: Handsome Eddy
North Carolina: Why Not
North Dakota: Zap
Ohio: Dull
Oklahoma: Okay
Oregon: Boring
Pennsylvania: Coupon
Rhode Island: Woonsocket
South Carolina: Coward
South Dakota: Plenty Bears
Tennessee: Smartt
Texas: Ding Dong
Utah: Nibley
Vermont: Mosquitoville
Virginia: Fries
Washington: Big Bottom
West Virginia: Booger Hole
Wisconsin: Chili
Wyoming: Chugwater
