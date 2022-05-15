The U.S.D.A. Issues Alert on Ready-to-Eat Meals From Weis Markets Locations

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for ready-to-eat meals from Weis Markets.

Three ready-to-eat General Tso Chicken meals may contain milk, which is an allergen and not declared on the labels. All three meals were prepared, labeled, and sold in delis at Weis Markets along the east coast.

Here are the three versions of the General Tso Chicken that are subject to the advisory, per the FSIS notice.

Deli compartment containers containing “Weis GENERAL TSO CHICKEN FAMILY MEAL Serving Size 1 cup Calories 500.”

Deli compartment containers containing “Weis GENERAL TSO CHICKEN SMALL MEAL Serving Size 1 cup Calories 500.”

Deli compartment containers containing “Weis GENERAL TSO MEAL Serving Size 1 each Calories 910.”



The meals were made from April 13 to May 11 of this year with sell-by dates from April 13 to May 15, 2022. The meals were available for purchase at Weis Markets locations in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The USDA notice says there are no current reports of adverse reactions related to these meals, but customers with a milk allergy should take note if they have any of this sweet and spicy chicken in the fridge.