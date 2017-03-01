New Zealand Is Giving Out Free Trips If You Agree to an Interview

Inertia is a powerful force. It can keep you in that too-small apartment. It can keep you in the same town your whole life. It can stop you from doing things you really want to be doing. One city in New Zealand is hoping a little incentive might help a few lucky people break free from inertia.

The city of Wellington is offering free week-long vacations if you agree to interview for a job. More specifically, they're looking for people in the tech industry. The burgeoning tech hub is looking for an infusion of talent. Companies in Wellington are hoping to hire 100 software developers, creative directors, product managers, analysts, and digital strategists from around the world.