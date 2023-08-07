New Zealand Really, Really Wants Americans to Move There for Work

This is your sign to pack your bags and literally move across the planet. Wellington, New Zealand's capital, has just introduced a new push aimed at recruiting people from the US, the UK, and the rest of the world to move to the city and start working there, building a new life in a new country.

Dubbed "ESC to Wellington," the new recruiting campaign by WellingtonNZ (the region's economic development agency) highlights all the wins and gains you'd get by moving to the New Zealand city. In addition to gorgeous landscapes and scenery, Wellington is portraying itself as an ideal city to live in if you really want to improve the quality of your life.

According to the Global Liveability Index 2023, Wellington is 23rd on the ranking of most livable places in the world, and it's constantly improving, too. Compared to last year, the city has moved up by 35 places, and it flaunts crucial traits such as safety, walkability, and location of emergency services. Plus, the work-life balance is great too—cost of living is lower than NYC, and salaries are the highest compared to the rest of New Zealand.

If you're a person who loves to get around and do stuff, Wellington says it is the place for you. From sports to film, it is a renowned cultural hub, and it is constantly hosting world-class events and activities for everyone. Add to that that thanks to increased flight service from the US, New Zealand is now incredibly easy to reach, and you're golden!

Career-wise, you're pretty much set too. Currently, the city is flaunting more than 3,000 openings in a variety of fields, including tech and business, among many others.

"The 'ESC to Wellington' campaign zeroes in on the changing priorities of today's workforce, challenging people in New York, across the US, and world, to reflect on where they want to be and to consider Wellington a place to fulfill their career and lifestyle ambitions in equal measure," WellingtonNZ CEO John Allen said in a statement. "With opportunities to work in tech, business, and more, this compact and connected capital city is a place of, and for, change—a region of diverse communities, landscapes, and day-to-day experiences offering a real work-life balance. Or, as we like to call it, life-work balance."

If this sounds like what you've been looking for, you can get more information by visiting the campaign's website. Happy moving!