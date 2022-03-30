Wendy's Is Launching a New Virtual World & Offering Fans $1 Breakfast Biscuits
The new 3D world will be open to fans starting April 2, 2022.
By now, most of us have heard of the Spider-Verse, but have you heard of the Wendyverse? It's a new way to access Wendy's, but instead of getting your fresh, never frozen fix in real life (IRL), you'll be able to hit the fast food chain up virtually.
Wendy's is teaming up with Meta's virtual reality game Horizon Worlds to launch the new experience starting April 2, 2022. Using the Oculus Quest 2, fans will be able to launch themselves into the whimsical 3D world of Wendy's in Meta's Horizon Worlds.
While in the Wendyverse, fans will be able to "jump behind the counter, meet up with friends at the Orange Fanta fountain, and get ready for a mouth-watering adventure," Wendy's told Thrillist in an email. Players will also be able to head over to The Buck BiscuitDome, where they can shoot half-court shots with a virtual Baconator.
And when gamers need a little breakfast break from all of the Wendyverse fun (or if you don't own one of those cool Oculus virtual reality headsets), the restaurant has a deal waiting for fans IRL. From April 1 to May 1, 2022, fans can grab a Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit for just a buck. The offer is good both in-app and in-restaurant.
