Wendy's Is Launching a New Virtual World & Offering Fans $1 Breakfast Biscuits

By now, most of us have heard of the Spider-Verse, but have you heard of the Wendyverse? It's a new way to access Wendy's, but instead of getting your fresh, never frozen fix in real life (IRL), you'll be able to hit the fast food chain up virtually.

Wendy's is teaming up with Meta's virtual reality game Horizon Worlds to launch the new experience starting April 2, 2022. Using the Oculus Quest 2, fans will be able to launch themselves into the whimsical 3D world of Wendy's in Meta's Horizon Worlds.