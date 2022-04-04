Here's How to Get a Wendy's Burger for Only $1 This Week

Wendy's is coming in hot this April. The chain is offering a few different food deals that will help your wallet and your stomach. Who doesn't love that? Burger lovers will be able to get the chain's classic Dave's Single for only $1 with any purchase until Sunday.

The brand's classic burger features a quarter-pound of beef with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and onion, on a toasted bun. The in-app offer can be redeemed once a day, meaning fans can get a $1 burger once a day for an entire week.

Although this isn't the first time Wendy's has offered the delicious yet straightforward burger for only $1, after April 10, 2022, there is no telling when or if the deal will be back on Wendy's app again.

The Dave Single isn't the only sandwich Wendy's is giving away for $1 right now. From April 1 to May 1, 2022, fans can grab a Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit for just a buck. The fast food brand put together the biscuit for a buck deal to celebrate its virtual reality game, the Wendyverse. Fans can order discounted breakfast sandwiches via in-app and in-restaurant.