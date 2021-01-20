Wendy's Is Serving Up 2 Breakfast Sandwiches for $4 Right Now

It's been nearly an entire year since Wendy's launched its improved national breakfast menu to great success. And with its roster of Breakfast Baconators, Frosty-ccinos, and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, its popularity has anything but waned. Now, you can order from the menu for cheap, too.

The pigtailed fast food joint will let you snag two breakfast sandwiches for $4 nationwide. While you'll still have to pay full price for that Frosty-ccino, the Honey Butter Biscuit, Classic Bacon, Egg & Cheese, as well as the Classic Sausage, Egg, & Cheese are all included in the promo.

Here are the sandwiches included in the deal: