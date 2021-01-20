Wendy's Is Serving Up 2 Breakfast Sandwiches for $4 Right Now
This is the news we NEEDED.
It's been nearly an entire year since Wendy's launched its improved national breakfast menu to great success. And with its roster of Breakfast Baconators, Frosty-ccinos, and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, its popularity has anything but waned. Now, you can order from the menu for cheap, too.
The pigtailed fast food joint will let you snag two breakfast sandwiches for $4 nationwide. While you'll still have to pay full price for that Frosty-ccino, the Honey Butter Biscuit, Classic Bacon, Egg & Cheese, as well as the Classic Sausage, Egg, & Cheese are all included in the promo.
Here are the sandwiches included in the deal:
- Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit: crispy fried chicken topped with maple honey butter on a buttermilk biscuit
Classic Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich: egg, applewood-smoked bacon, and melted American cheese on a breakfast roll
Classic Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich: egg, sausage, and melted American cheese on a breakfast roll
Wendy's saw its highest same-day sales in 15 years back in November. It was milestone the company attributed in large part to its enhanced breakfast menu.
"In the face of the pandemic, with mobility being down, we’re very happy with how our breakfast business has been performing. We’re feeling very bullish on the future of breakfast," CEO Todd Penegor said in an earnings call.
