Wendy's 2 for $5 Meal Deal Is Back, Featuring Its New Chicken Sandwich

If you’ve been trying not to spend as much money on eating out or ordering food lately, you can easily find an excuse to treat yourself in the form of a good deal. There are lots of them out there. One of the latest comes from the square burger slingers at Wendy’s.

Wendy’s popular 2 for $5 meal deal is back, and this time, it features the chain’s new Classic Chicken Sandwich as an option, according to a report by Chew Boom. Now, in addition to the choosing a Dave’s Single, a Spicy Chicken Sandwich, or a 10-Piece Nuggets (regular and spicy version), you can choose to try the new chicken sandwich.

The Classic Chicken Sandwich is, well, made to be a classic. It doesn’t have quite the following the Spicy Chicken Sandwich or Spicy Nuggets has quite yet, but it’s still worthy of your tastebuds’ time with its pillowy bun, all-white meat chicken, mayo, tomato, lettuce, and pickles.

This deal won’t be around forever. You can cash in on Wendy’s 2 for $5 deal at participating locations across the United States.