Wendy’s Is Giving Us 30% Off Breakfast Orders Through Uber Eats

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but getting up and making a substantial breakfast is hard -- especially when there are way tastier options just beyond your kitchen walls. Buying breakfast every morning adds up fast, though, so we’ll take a deal whenever we can get one.

Wendy’s is offering up breakfast on the cheap through Uber Eats, so you can pinch pennies and get what you really want for your first meal of the day. Bye-bye, boring cereal.

The burger purveyor is serving up breakfast for 30% off when you order at least $15 worth of food or more through Uber Eats. That means you can score some of the best breakfast in fast food and save some cash, all without leaving the house. Consider your mornings managed.

To cash in on Wendy’s breakfast promo, all you have to do is open the Uber Eats app, order your breakfast (make sure it comes out to $15 or more), and enter the promo code “WENDYS30” at checkout. Wendy’s is running this promo now through October 16.

Wendy’s discount breakfast deal is limited to one use per person/Uber Eats account, so you won’t be able to make this a habit… unless, of course, you’ve got roommates or someone else to go in on it with.