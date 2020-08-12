Wendy's Has a New Spicy Crispy Chicken 4 for $4 Meal & 44,444 People Get It Free

It's been a year of 4s. 4get to shower. 4get what month it is. 4go health to make brain happy with fast food. And now, Wendy's is joining in on this theme I've projected onto our nation, by partnering with Postmates to offer 44,444 fans a free 4 for $4 meal via delivery with any $10 minimum purchase.

Wendy's introduced the deal to celebrate the debut of its new Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich as part of the 4 for $4 bundle, and folks should be excited for another heated menu item. While Wendy's is no Popeyes, the pig-tail chain certainly has chicken game. Chance the Rapper once begged for the return of Wendy's spicy nugs via Twitter, for example, and the original Spicy Chicken Sandwich is so cherished that the company handed them out free in Mayand the entire month of June.

So, what's the difference between the new Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich and the original Spicy Chicken Sandwich? The former is a seemingly smaller value menu item, while the latter is more of a premium offering. The newer sandwich is also made with a chicken "patty" instead of a chicken breast and also lacks the standard tomato topping you'll find on the original, according to a spokesperson for the chain.



The 4 for $4 is as simple as it sounds. You create your own $4 meal deal by selecting an entrée (either Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, Jr. Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, or Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich) to pair with a 4-piece chicken nugget, small fry and 16oz drink.

To redeem the deal, use the code SPICY444, which Wendy's shared on its new podcast, because apparently everybody and their mother's favorite franchise are making podcasts now.