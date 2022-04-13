Wendy's $5 Value Meal Is Back on the Menu
Save some cash with this major deal from Wendy's
Whew! These fast food companies must have heard us lament the never-ending inflation and rising costs of food, and Wendy’s especially must have been listening. The chain has brought back its beloved $5 Biggie Bag offer, a value meal that still packs a ton of value.
The Biggie Bag comes with your choice of sandwich, four-piece chicken nuggets (your choice of crispy or spicy), a small order of fries, and a small soft drink. That’s enough food for at least one complete meal, maybe two. Obviously, the selection of sandwiches is a bit limited, but your options are still great. You can choose either a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, Double Stack, or a Classic Crispy Chicken BLT.
You can order the $5 meal in-store, online at Wendys.com, or through Wendy’s app. If you decide to order through the app, you will get three times the number of bonus points on any order of a Biggie Bag between April 12 and 24, 2022.
Want more food deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.