Wendy's $5 Value Meal Is Back on the Menu

Whew! These fast food companies must have heard us lament the never-ending inflation and rising costs of food, and Wendy’s especially must have been listening. The chain has brought back its beloved $5 Biggie Bag offer, a value meal that still packs a ton of value.

The Biggie Bag comes with your choice of sandwich, four-piece chicken nuggets (your choice of crispy or spicy), a small order of fries, and a small soft drink. That’s enough food for at least one complete meal, maybe two. Obviously, the selection of sandwiches is a bit limited, but your options are still great. You can choose either a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, Double Stack, or a Classic Crispy Chicken BLT.

You can order the $5 meal in-store, online at Wendys.com, or through Wendy’s app. If you decide to order through the app, you will get three times the number of bonus points on any order of a Biggie Bag between April 12 and 24, 2022.