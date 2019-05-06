Wendy's Just Dropped Frosty Prices to 50 Cents

We’re officially just over a month away from the official start of summer, which means the ratio of ice cream to non-ice cream in your diet is about to change for the better. Treating yourself to, say, some vanilla soft serve is never particularly hard, but it just got a little easier thanks to a new deal from Wendy’s.
The pigtailed burger purveyor is slashing the price of Frosties to 50 cents. Wendy’s introduced this deal in May last year, and brought it back in August to help soothe your peak summer humidity-induced crankiness. Typically, one Frosty will set you back about a dollar. With this deal, you can get two for the price of one or splurge on a whole bunch of Frosties and still have enough money left for rosé.
Unfortunately, the deal doesn’t apply to Wendy’s new Frosty Sundae, but it does cover both chocolate and vanilla versions of the classic dessert. If you ask nicely, you might even be able to get a mix of both. This deal is only good for a limited time, though Wendy’s hasn’t revealed exactly when it’ll will.
Maybe this is your chance to get a vanilla Frosty and a chocolate Frosty and finally figure out once and for all which is best for dipping fries. That’s what we’re going to do, at least.
