Wendy's Has New Frosty Sundaes Loaded With Cookies and Ghirardelli Chocolate

There are just some foods that seem impossible to improve upon. For example, the Wendy’s Frosty. Somehow the pigtailed burger purveyor has managed to outdo itself, however. This week, Wendy’s unveiled the new Frosty Cookie Sundae, which brought the beloved post-meal treat to a whole new level of decadence.
The all-new sundaes are served in bowls rather than the traditional Frosty cup and they’re piled high with chocolate chunk cookie pieces and Ghirardelli Chocolate sauce, according to the fast food chain. Did your go-to square cheeseburger order just change for the better? As if a cookie-laden Frosty doesn’t sound good on its own, it comes in two different base flavors: vanilla and chocolate. You could probably get one with a chocolate-vanilla swirl, too, if you ask nicely.
Those hoping to snag one of these bad boys to eat on its own or with fries (you’ve done it, admit it), will have to get a move on. According to Brand Eating, Wendy’s Frosty Cookie Sundaes will only be around for a little while, though an exact date hasn’t been set for when these desserts will be pulled from the Wendy’s menu. We can’t imagine these won’t be a hit, so hop to it.
But if you aren’t able to get to Wendy’s while Frosty Cookie Sundaes are available, you can always just order a Frosty and a cookie separately and throw together a DIY sundae like a straight-up fast food pro.
