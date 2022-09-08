Wendy's Has $1 Burgers & Chicken Sandwiches Every Day in September

Wendy's isn't scared to line up deals that make it look like their burgers and sandwiches are impossibly cheap. You'll find those kinds of discounts almost every month. Since September is a month, you'll find them this month.

Wendy's is offering a deal where you can buy one premium sandwich and get a second for just a dollar. The only way to redeem the discount is by using the mobile app. It's otherwise unavailable to you.

The label "premium sandwiches" sounds like a bit of marketing speak that could mean almost anything. At this chain, it is referencing its Made to Crave menu sandwiches and burgers. That has included options like the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger or the Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger. That also includes its pretzel bun burgers, which are making a comeback this month.

While Wendy's is no stranger to offering steep discounts on its wares, you're not able to eat like this every day. (And no one is recommending that you do.) The deal is available through the end of September, but you're only able to use it once a week. At the end of each week, it will refresh in the app, and you'll have another chance to use the discount.