Wendy's & Pringles Teamed Up to Unleash New Baconator-Flavored Chips

Pringles has garnered something of a reputation for its snack innovation. The stackable potato chip brand, which entered the scene back in 1968, has relentlessly grown its expansive flavor portfolio. And while certain launches have proven flops (looking at you, honey mustard) Kellogg's continues to roll out new and noteworthy variants.

Its latest collab is no exception. In partnership with Wendy's, Pringles is releasing a Baconator-flavored chip with all the ingredients you know and can't stop eating. We're talking about that fresh beef patty, American cheese, crisp Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup, and mayo.

"The Pringles brand delivers insanely accurate flavor combinations that are both delicious and convenient," senior director of marketing Gareth Maguire said in a statement. "With such a strong fanbase, we knew we had to nail that fresh, never-frozen Wendy’s flavor perfectly. Luckily, our flavor experts were up to the task! The Pringles Baconator crisps are the perfect way to enjoy the savory goodness, all in one bite."