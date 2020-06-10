Wendy's & Pringles Teamed Up to Unleash New Baconator-Flavored Chips
Get all beefy, cheesy, bacon-y flavor of Wendy's in convenient stackable chip form. And score a free Baconator, too.
Pringles has garnered something of a reputation for its snack innovation. The stackable potato chip brand, which entered the scene back in 1968, has relentlessly grown its expansive flavor portfolio. And while certain launches have proven flops (looking at you, honey mustard) Kellogg's continues to roll out new and noteworthy variants.
Its latest collab is no exception. In partnership with Wendy's, Pringles is releasing a Baconator-flavored chip with all the ingredients you know and can't stop eating. We're talking about that fresh beef patty, American cheese, crisp Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup, and mayo.
"The Pringles brand delivers insanely accurate flavor combinations that are both delicious and convenient," senior director of marketing Gareth Maguire said in a statement. "With such a strong fanbase, we knew we had to nail that fresh, never-frozen Wendy’s flavor perfectly. Luckily, our flavor experts were up to the task! The Pringles Baconator crisps are the perfect way to enjoy the savory goodness, all in one bite."
If the chips aren't enough to satiate that craving for the OG, you can score the classic Baconator for free when you purchase the the Pringles version. Each can comes with a QR code that will get you a Wendy's Baconator, Son of Baconator, or Breakfast Baconator with an order through the pigtailed chain's official mobile app.
"We're excited to work with the flavor experts at Pringles to deliver the taste our fans know and love in a unique way," Wendy's chief marketing officer Carl Loredo said in the press release. "We know our Baconator fanatics will be in for quite a treat when they taste how insanely accurate Pringles made this delicious crisp."
