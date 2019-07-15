Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Bacon Cheeseburgers for 'Baconfest'

Unless you're craving a simple cheeseburger with minimal toppings, you probably want bacon on your burger. A heaping pile of the salty pork strips will instantly make almost any cheeseburger fatter, meatier, and arguably better. But if there's one thing that can make a cheeseburger even better than that, it's getting one for free. Thanks to a new deal from Wendy's right now, you can.
As if you hadn't already consumed enough red meat over the last few weeks, the square-shaped burger chain just launched a huge bacon cheeseburger promotion aptly dubbed "Baconfest." We have no idea why anyone felt the need to throw a special bacon celebration (you should be celebrating bacon every day), but we do know that you're going to get some free food out of it. Wendy's is offering three separate deals that'll get you free bacon cheeseburgers and Baconator Fries.
Meet the Tramezzino
Here are all three of the free bacon cheeseburger deals and how you can get them:
- To kick off "Baconfest," Wendy's has teamed up with DoorDash to give you a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger and $0 delivery fee. You just have to place a $10 minimum order from Wendy's through the delivery service and use the code "BACONFEST" at checkout. The deal is available for "a limited time," according to Wendy's.
- On Wednesday, July 17, Wendy's is going to stream on Twitch and reveal a special code for a free Baconator cheeseburger. The deal is good with any Wendy's order via DoorDash. It's unclear when this particular promotion expires, but don't worry, there's one more deal for free food.
- You can get a free order of Baconator Fries when you use the Wendy's app to make a mobile order. This deal is good through August 25 and will appear as a selection the app -- no promo code necessary. Wendy's said you get the free fries with "any purchase," so it doesn't look like there's an order minimum.
Wendy's is referring to itself as the "Boss of Bacon" as part of the celebration, which actually may be OK since it has the best-selling bacon cheeseburger in the fast food biz.
"You can call it an obsession and you'd be right," Carl Loredo, Wendy's US chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "We're giving our customers what they want most -- the ultimate bacon celebration. Why? Because our customers deserve it, and because... Bacon."
Make what you will of the whole "Baconfest" thing, but just know that you're getting free food out of it, so it's worthwhile.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.