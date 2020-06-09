Wendy's Says Its Burger Shortage Is Almost Over

Last month, Wendy's was hit by a nationwide beef shortage as suppliers across the nation were forced to temporarily shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in a filing provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, the company wrote that "at this point in time, beef supply has returned to near-normal levels across the Wendy's system."

Translation? You can get your hands on a Baconator again. A far cry from the chain's May reality when nearly one in five restaurants were out of beef, CNN reports. 18% of locations nixed hamburgers from the menu entirely while online marketing began a push for chicken sandwiches. However, it's no coincidence the pigtailed fast food chain was more vulnerable to the shortage than others. The company's fresh, never frozen slogan meant patties had a shorter shelf life than that of their competitors.

"As you’ve likely read, there have been challenges among protein suppliers across North America," a Wendy's spokesperson said last month. "Because of this, some of Wendy’s menu items may be in short supply from time to time, therefore, we’ve adjusted our mobile offers to minimize the impact to our customers and our restaurant teams. We’re continuing to work closely with our supplier partners to monitor this closely."

Major outbreaks plagued meat processing plants across the United States, with facilities reporting hundreds of confirmed coronavirus cases, which in part caused the shut downs and subsequent shortage. The US Department of Agriculture reported beef production to be down 25% compared to the year prior while pork, lamb, and veal production were only down 15%.

