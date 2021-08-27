Wendy’s New Bacon Cheeseburger Has Cheddar Baked Right Into the Bun

Wendy’s is at it again. First, there were free nuggs, then a discounted breakfast sandwich, and now the chain has launched a new burger, The Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger. According to Wendy’s, this isn’t your average cheeseburger with bacon slapped on it. The burger is an “unforgettable, explosion of bold flavors.”

The Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger is made with Wendy’s signature beef and topped with apple smoked bacon. To kick things up a notch, Wendy’s added a custom bacon sauce that gives the sandwich just a touch of sweetness. Next, it's topped with crispy onions, American cheese, and a cheddar cheese spread. All of this meaty goodness is packed between Wendy’s first-ever toasted cheddar bun.

Vice President of Culinary Innovation at The Wendy’s Company John Li says they wanted to “dial-up what we do best and create a flavorful, pub-fare style sandwich featuring more bacon, more cheddar, and more innovation.” The Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger marks the third addition to the chain's Made to Crave lineup this year.