Wendy's Is Bringing Back Its Massive $5 Biggie Bag Deal

Wendy's $5 Biggie Bag is a fan favorite for a reason. The meal deal gets you the sandwich of your choice with a four-piece Chicken Nugget, small fry, and a small drink for just five bucks. And now, after a brief and devastating hiatus from menus, it's back... at least, for now.

Now let's talk options. You can opt between the Crispy and Spicy flavor iterations for your Chicken Nuggets, but there are a few more choices in the sandwich department.

Here's what sandwiches are included in the $5 Biggie Bag deal:

Crispy Chicken BLT: Features seasoned, lightly breaded white meat chicken with applewood-smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayo.

Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger: Includes a fresh beef patty with applewood-smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Double Stack: Two beef patties with cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, and onion.



The $5 meal is available for in-store purchase, as well as online orders through Wendys.com and the mobile app.