Wendy's Is Unleashing Its First All-New Frosty Flavor Ever for Its 50th Anniversary

No matter where you stand in the great dipping fries in your frosty debate, you can't deny that Wendy's iconic dessert is loved by just about everyone with tastebuds. In fact, it's remained on menus since the very start in 1969. And now, to commemorate the chain's milestone anniversary (hello, big 5-0!), a Birthday Cake Frosty is landing in stores.
On Monday, Wendy's announced the limited-edition arrival, which could very well put the traditional vanilla and chocolate flavors to shame. But that's not even the real kicker. The chain is also taking that bday cake Frosty and turning it into a full-blown sundae. Oh, and did we mention that this is Wendy's first new Frosty flavor beyond chocolate and vanilla ever? Kind of a big deal.
"The sweet celebratory treat starts with our creamy vanilla Frosty mixed with the flavor of classic birthday cake then is topped with sugar cookie pieces and sprinkles," the company said in a press release. "It’s a birthday party in a cup (no off-tune singing or party hat required)!"
Though we're not entirely sure how long the flavor will stick around, we do know both are making their triumphant debut just ahead of the November 15 anniversary. The small Birthday Cake Frosty is available for $1.49 while the sundae upgrade will set you back $2.19.
Now if you're more of salty than sweet eater, Wendy's has a little something, something for you too. In October, the 2 for $5 meal debuted with all your favorites: the Dave's Single, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and 10-piece Nuggets.
