We Tasted Wendy's First-Ever Birthday Cake Frosty to See How Festive It Really Is

Wendy's just turned the big 5-0, and what better way to celebrate than with birthday cake? Or better yet, everyone's favorite, ice cream birthday cake? In honor of Wendy's 50th, the creator of the Baconator launched its first new Frosty flavor (aside from that time they added vanilla to the menu in 2006). Coincidental? I think not.
To keep the festivities going, I decided to try both the new Birthday Cake Frosty as well as the sundae version to see whether these new desserts are worth partying over.
The Birthday Cake Frosty
I am typically pretty hesitant about birthday cake-flavored things, for a number of reasons. For one, no one has entirely established what birthday cake flavor is. Yellow cake? Buttercream? We all get different cakes on our birthday, so the lack of consensus makes me weary about what I'm getting into. For the most part, though, I associate birthday cake flavor with swirls of frosting, sprinkles, and yellow cake, which translates to sweet, sweet, and sweet.
Wendy's new Frosty, however, is super mellow. It starts with a base of the Vanilla Frosty and is mixed with "classic birthday cake" flavor, which means yes, the hint of cake is there -- but not overwhelmingly so. I like this a lot. I was worried Wendy's would overdo it with neon frosting swirls and unnecessary cascades of sprinkles, but the new Frosty is simple and tastes primarily like vanilla, with just a touch of something special. The Vanilla Frosty has always worked, so I'm glad Wendy's didn't stray too far.
The Birthday Cake Sundae
The sundae takes the cake-tinged Frosty I just touched on and gives it some extra love -- and sugar -- with the addition of sugar cookie pieces and sprinkles. I was so worried about the Frosty itself being way too sweet that I thought the sundae would be overkill. I'm happy to report that it's not! The sugar cookie pieces are chewy and buttery, which provides a nice contrast to the cold and very vanilla ice cream. The sprinkles don't really provide anything in terms of flavor, but they do look pretty and add some extra crunch. This is an indulgent treat I'd go for again, when I'm feeling like treating myself.
The Verdict
Wendy's has delivered a birthday party in your mouth -- one that feels nostalgic but not too sugary and kiddish all at once. Though I would still opt for a classic vanilla or chocolate Frosty to dunk my fries in, I'm glad that Wendy's didn't get too extravagant with this new frozen treat and settled for something subtly festive. Given the excitement fans have had about the new Frosty, I think Wendy's definitely has the potential to craft something else -- a strawberry Frosty, perhaps? -- and have another win.
