Here's How to Get a $1 Chicken Sandwich from Wendy's

The deal is only available through Wendy's mobile app.

By Janae Price

Published on 4/4/2022 at 5:32 PM

Courtesy of Wendy's

A good chicken sandwich is such a beautiful thing. But I'd argue that an even better thing is a chicken sandwich deal. In that case, Wendy's is looking pretty good for April because the fast food chain is offering you the chance to get a chicken sandwich for $1 after buying a regularly priced one. 

The deal features the brand's chicken sandwich, which is a fried, all-white meat chicken fillet topped with mayo, tomato, lettuce, and pickles, sandwiched between a toasted bun. The "buy one, get one for a $1 deal" will be available to customers from April 3 until April 10, 2022. Then, from April 11 to May 1, 2022, you will be able to buy a chicken sandwich and get your choice of a burger or chicken sandwich for $1.

The brand has really upped its food deals this month. The chain is also offering $1 David Single's with any purchase through April 10, 2022, and Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit for just a buck until May 1, 2022.

And the deals don't even stop there! From April 11 through April 30, 2022, you can get a free 6-piece order of classic or spicy chicken nuggets when placing a mobile in-app delivery order, and throughout April 2022, the chain is giving out a free large order of Hot & Crispy Fries when you get an order of $10 or more.

To get in on these glorious deals, you must use the appropriate Wendy's app offer.

