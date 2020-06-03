Wendy's New Deal Gets You an Extra Breakfast for $1

Wendy's, the queen of Twitter roasting, is trolling June's list of cheap fast deals with a buy one, get one for a $1 breakfast deal.

To benefit from the BOGO-ish promotion, pay in full for one of these items below (before b-fast ends at 10:30am) and get another item on the list for $1:

Breakfast Baconator

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant

Frosty-ccino

The deal is available nationwide for a little while -- just check your location's operating hours on the store locator, make sure it's participating, and mention the deal at the drive-thru. You can also go to the drive-thru after ordering your meal via Wendy's mobile app, which gives you access to all offers and coupons. And remember, your $1 item must be of equal or lesser value.

Just a few weeks ago the pigtailed chain pivoted to chicken promotions after confirmed beef supply chain issues, but the deals seem to include a little less poultry now. That said, Wendy's is still giving away free spicy chicken sandwiches until June 7.

By the way, you don't want to go outside at all right now, know that the Wendy's we recently ordered held up fairly well during delivery.