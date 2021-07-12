Wendy's New Deal Gets You $1 Nuggets, Chicken Sandwiches & Burgers

If you've procrastinated on your weekly grocery shopping until now, you might as well just keep at it. Especially since Wendy's has a serious buy one, get one (BOGO) deal going down—one that gets you cheap food and a lot of it.

The square patty maker's deal is simple. Just order up a fave from the list below—whether you're dining in or opting for delivery—and get another item from the same list for $1.

Here's what you can get for $1:

10-piece Spicy Chicken Nuggets or Crispy Chicken Nuggets

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Classic Chicken Sandwich

Dave's Single

While I could advocate for all of the above, you should think about those Spicy Chicken Nuggets, which have long dominated in the the fast food world. Wendy's is also unleashing an all-new Ghost Pepper Ranch Dipping Sauce that pairs perfectly with those heat-forward nugs. It just so happened to hit menus today, too.

If you're planning to order in your Wendy's for a night of bad reality television (no? Just me?), here's how it works. Start by downloading the app, fill up your cart with some nugs, maybe a sammie, and a Frosty for good measure, and get your $1 extra. The offer is good through September 5, per Chew Boom, so don't worry. You'll have plenty of time to try it all.