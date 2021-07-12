News

Wendy's New Deal Gets You $1 Nuggets, Chicken Sandwiches & Burgers

You *have* to try the chain's new Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce anyway...

By Megan Schaltegger

Published on 7/12/2021 at 5:50 PM

Courtesy of Wendy's

If you've procrastinated on your weekly grocery shopping until now, you might as well just keep at it. Especially since Wendy's has a serious buy one, get one (BOGO) deal going down—one that gets you cheap food and a lot of it. 

The square patty maker's deal is simple. Just order up a fave from the list below—whether you're dining in or opting for delivery—and get another item from the same list for $1. 

Here's what you can get for $1: 

  • 10-piece Spicy Chicken Nuggets or Crispy Chicken Nuggets
  • Spicy Chicken Sandwich
  • Classic Chicken Sandwich
  • Dave's Single

While I could advocate for all of the above, you should think about those Spicy Chicken Nuggets, which have long dominated in the the fast food world. Wendy's is also unleashing an all-new Ghost Pepper Ranch Dipping Sauce that pairs perfectly with those heat-forward nugs. It just so happened to hit menus today, too. 

If you're planning to order in your Wendy's for a night of bad reality television (no? Just me?), here's how it works. Start by downloading the app, fill up your cart with some nugs, maybe a sammie, and a Frosty for good measure, and get your $1 extra. The offer is good through September 5, per Chew Boom, so don't worry. You'll have plenty of time to try it all. 

Want more food deals?

Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza dealsreward programs, birthday freebiesgift card offersfood delivery offersalcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Megan Schaltegger is a staff writer at Thrillist.
Our Newsletter
Sign up to The UpBeat
A weekly dose of good feels and good deals.
By Signing Up, I Agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.