Wendy's Has BOGO Breakfast Sandwiches for the Next 2 Weeks

You might have noticed, Wendy’s loves slinging discounts that entice you to pull up to the drive-thru window. Recent deals have included burgers for a dollar, free fries, and coupon books full of free Frostys.

But the deals aren’t limited to lunch and dinner staples. The chain has another deal running in September that will bring the discounts to breakfast. Through September 25, you can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal on Sausage, Egg and Cheese biscuits or Bacon, Egg and Cheese biscuits.

As you see with many of Wendy’s long-running in-app deals, you can’t grab the offer daily even if it’s around through September 25. Though, you can use it more than once. The deal is available once per week throughout its run. It’ll refresh in your app at the end of each week, giving you a chance to go back to the well a couple of times.

If you’re looking for other deals at the fast food giant, you can always poke around on National Cheeseburger Day or take advantage of the in-app deal that lets you grab a Made to Crave burger or chicken sandwich for just a dollar.