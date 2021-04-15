This Wendy's Deal Gets You an Extra Chicken Sandwich for $1

We reported a couple of weeks ago that Wendy's is offering discounted Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits all month long, and we're back to say that there's another April deal you can take advantage of right now. From now until Sunday, May 2, when you order any premium chicken sandwich in the Wendy's app, you can get a second premium chicken sandwich for only $1.

To get the discount, download the Wendy's app and create an account if you haven't already. Add two premium chicken sandwiches to your cart, plus whatever else you want, and then manually apply the discount to your order. To do this, you go to the Reward Store, tap the "Offers" tab, and add the buy one get one for $1 deal to your mobile order.

If the discount is applied properly, you should see it appear as a banner at the top of your cart during checkout. Note that the offer will automatically discount the cheaper of the two chicken sandwiches, and it can only be redeemed once per order.

The definition of a "premium chicken sandwich" is a bit unclear, but from what we can tell in the app, almost all chicken-based sandwiches qualify for the discount with the exception of the low-priced Crispy Chicken BLT and Crispy Chicken Sandwich.