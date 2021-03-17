Wendy's Has Buy-One-Get-One-Free Burgers for the Next 12 Days

It's maybe not the most thrilling, adventurous meal you'll eat this week, but sometimes you need to keep the day moving. Sometimes you don't have time to overthink that mid-work meal. It'd be nice to have a salad or that perfectly constructed sandwich ready to go, but the takeout window is awfully easy.

Wendy's has an offer that will make lunch low-cost and fast. Inside the Wendy's app, you can find a deal that lands you buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) Dave's Singles.

The offer is a little limiting. It's not like the chain's in-app offer for a free order of Pub Fries with any purchase. The BOGO deal only gets you a free Dave's Single if you're buying a Dave's Single. Still, you can take advantage of the BOGO offer through March 28, and the fine print is a bit vague on how many times you can use it. It says you can only redeem the offer once per order.

If you'd prefer to something without the name Dave in the title, like the new Jalapeño Popper Chicken Salad, you could always take advantage of the in-app offer for $3 off any mobile order of at least $15.