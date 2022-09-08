Get 5 Frostys for a $1 Donation to Charity at Wendy's

Every year, Wendy’s pairs its love of providing alluring deals with a fundraiser that will make you feel good about grabbing a little fast food.

The pigtailed fast food chain brings out its Boo Books. That is a little coupon book that raises money for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. For just $1, you get the book that contains coupons for five free junior Frostys. (Don't forget there are Strawberry Frostys right now, too.) You can grab a Boo Book at any Wendy's through October 31.

All the proceeds are given to the Foundation, which is a nonprofit "dedicated to finding forever families for the more than 140,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States and Canada." So, you have the opportunity to get a treat you like and feel good about the positive impact made in the world when you eat a Frosty.

Of course, there are plenty of other deals at Wendy's right now. For instance, you can grab a burger or chicken sandwich off the Made to Crave menu for $1 when you buy another. Though, the other discounts in its app do not have that charitable component.