Get 5 Frostys for a $1 Donation to Charity at Wendy's
The Wendy's Boo Books are back, offering free Frostys when you give a dollar to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.
Every year, Wendy’s pairs its love of providing alluring deals with a fundraiser that will make you feel good about grabbing a little fast food.
The pigtailed fast food chain brings out its Boo Books. That is a little coupon book that raises money for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. For just $1, you get the book that contains coupons for five free junior Frostys. (Don't forget there are Strawberry Frostys right now, too.) You can grab a Boo Book at any Wendy's through October 31.
All the proceeds are given to the Foundation, which is a nonprofit "dedicated to finding forever families for the more than 140,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States and Canada." So, you have the opportunity to get a treat you like and feel good about the positive impact made in the world when you eat a Frosty.
Of course, there are plenty of other deals at Wendy's right now. For instance, you can grab a burger or chicken sandwich off the Made to Crave menu for $1 when you buy another. Though, the other discounts in its app do not have that charitable component.
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.