Get 5 Frostys & an Order of Fries at Wendy's for $1 Anytime Over the Next 2 Months

It's time for a Wendy's fan-favorite annual promotion. The fast food chain has announced the launch of its Boo! Books sale.

Each Boo! Book will run you just $1. In it, you get coupons for five free Jr. Frostys. This year, there's a little extra perk as well. You'll get a "BOO!nus" inside the Wendy's app that will land you a free order of fries in any size with a purchase made through the app. It'll make for an easy path to dipping fries in a Frosty.

You can purchase the books through October 31. (Ahh, there's the reason it's called a BOO! Book.) The coupons will be valid through December 31 of this year. So, they don't last a full year like the key tags, but you've got a few months to put down those Frostys.

Like that annual key tag sale, this promotion is a benefit for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. It is "is the only public nonprofit charity in the United States that is focused exclusively on foster care adoption," according to its website. Every time you spend $1 on a book, 85 cents will go to the foundation. So, you can feel good about grabbing a Frosty. It's supporting a good cause, and it'll be a little bit of a salve if you're feeling bummed about the disappearance of the Wendy's pub burgers.