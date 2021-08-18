Wendy's New Deal Gets You Breakfast Sandwiches for $2

It’s common knowledge that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, though sometimes its difficult to roll out of bed and get yourself food. Wendy’s is making sure that you can be well fed in the morning for cheap, with a new promotion on its popular breakfast sandwiches.

From now through October, the chain's flaky croissant sandwiches will be available for $1.99 at most Wendy’s locations. The deal will only be available for the Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant and the Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant. The Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant isn't included, so if that's your go-to sandwich, this round of savings is not for you.

Wendy’s has a great track record of doling out breakfast deals. Just last weekend, they were handing breakfast sandwiches out for free. Needless to say, this won't be your last chance to score a super-cheap meal from the pigtailed fast food chain.