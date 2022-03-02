Wendy's Is Giving Out Half-Price Breakfasts All Month

Wendy's is pushing its status as the official breakfast of March Madness by offering a month-long deal that any broke college student could get behind. (Unless that college student is a vegetarian or vegan because Wendy's isn't really jumping into that end of the pool yet for one reason or another.)

This is about as straightforward as deals get. You can grab half-off the price of your entire breakfast order when you make your order through the Wendy's mobile app. That deal will be sitting in the app through March 31. So, you'll have to download the app, and you have to be ordering from one of those "participating locations" that restaurants love talking about in the fine print.

As long as you can roll with those caveats, you are on your way to a low-cost breakfast. And unlike other deals from Wendy's this month, like the $1 Dave's Single or the $1 premium chicken sandwiches, this deal will refresh in the app daily. You can only use it once a day, but on the other hand, you can use it once a day. There's no need to wait until the end of the week for the offer to refresh like with those other discounts. You can get breakfast from the drive-thru every day this month. I'm pretty sure that's not recommended, but it's certainly possible.