Wendy's Latest Offer Gets You $1 Breakfast Items, Like the Breakfast Baconator

Wendy's has proven a surprising contender in the fight for fast food breakfast domination following its official menu debut back in March. But the trend as a whole took a massive hit at the onset of the pandemic with commuters no longer stopping in for morning meals.

So if you haven't had a chance to sample the Breakfast Baconator, honey butter chicken biscuit, or refreshing Frosty-ccino, we get it. But we also think it's about time you change that, especially now. The square patty slinger is giving us a buy one, get one for a $1 deal on its breakfast menu favorites. The offer is valid for items of equal or lesser value, and can't be combined with any other promos, according to the chain.

"Now through September 27, Wendy’s is offering a buy one get one for $1 breakfast offer," a rep for Wendy's told Thrillist via email. "Wendy’s fans can choose a combination of two fan-favorite menu items like Breakfast Baconator, honey butter chicken biscuit, sausage egg & Swiss croissant, or Frosty-ccino."