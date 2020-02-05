Wendy's Is Finally Rolling Out Breakfast Nationwide, Including Breakfast Baconators

We've been dreaming of Breakfast Baconators and coffee-spiked Frosties ever since word of Wendy's big breakfast plans emerged last fall. And now, following months of anticipation, the square-shaped burger maker is finally rolling out its full breakfast menu nationwide.
In true Wendy's fashion, it announced the rollout by trolling McDonald's on Twitter. "Hey @McDonalds, roast us," the chain said, adding, "Yeah, we wouldn't wake up for your breakfast either." Beginning March 2, you can finally get your hands on Wendy's breakfast, including the Breakfast Baconator, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant, and Frosty-ccino.
"Our crew will be hand-cracking fresh eggs on all our breakfast sandwiches and leaning into the quality ingredients that have long set Wendy's apart from the competition," Wendy's President and Chief Commercial Officer Kurt Kane said in a statement. "We've crafted unique sandwiches that will leave you craving another, like the Breakfast Baconator, which features a fresh-cracked egg, signature sausage patty and six strips of Applewood smoked bacon."
To celebrate the launch, Wendy's has become a "morning person" and will be releasing exclusive content, which will reportedly include surprise guests and sneak peaks, during morning hours.
"Launching breakfast in our US restaurants nationwide provides incredible growth opportunities," CEO Todd Penegor said back in September. "We are well-positioned to pursue it. We believe we have the right team and structure in place, and we put Wendy's fan favorites on our breakfast menu to set us apart from the competition."
Alright, your move McDonald's.
