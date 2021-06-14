You Can Get 2 Breakfast Sandwiches at Wendy's for $4 Right Now

The morning rush just got a little less hectic, at least when it comes to figuring out what you're going to eat for breakfast. Wendy's just dropped its beloved 2 breakfast sandwiches for $4 deal, which we last saw in January.

The breakfast sandwiches that apply include:

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit: Crispy fried chicken topped with maple honey butter on a buttermilk biscuit

Classic Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich: Egg, applewood-smoked bacon, and melted American cheese on a breakfast roll

Classic Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich: Egg, sausage, and melted American cheese on a breakfast roll

You can get any two of these for only $4 right now, but for a limited time only. This deal is only applicable in-restaurant, so you'll have to make a pit stop at your local Wendy's to cash in.

Wendy's app users are also getting some sweet deals from the burger chain, per Chewboom. New users can score free 10-piece chicken nuggets with any purchase just for downloading the app, while longtime users and newbies alike can enjoy $2 off any breakfast combo, 50% off any kids meal or 10% off mobile orders of $10 or more, a BOGO deal for $1 premium cheeseburgers, free pub fries with any mobile order, and $2 off premium lunch or dinner combos.