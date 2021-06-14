News

You Can Get 2 Breakfast Sandwiches at Wendy's for $4 Right Now

That's two times the most important meal of the day, and not two times the price.

By Caitlyn Hitt

Published on 6/14/2021 at 3:59 PM

Deutschlandreform/Shutterstock

The morning rush just got a little less hectic, at least when it comes to figuring out what you're going to eat for breakfast. Wendy's just dropped its beloved 2 breakfast sandwiches for $4 deal, which we last saw in January

The breakfast sandwiches that apply include:

  • Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit: Crispy fried chicken topped with maple honey butter on a buttermilk biscuit
  • Classic Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich: Egg, applewood-smoked bacon, and melted American cheese on a breakfast roll
  • Classic Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich: Egg, sausage, and melted American cheese on a breakfast roll
You can get any two of these for only $4 right now, but for a limited time only. This deal is only applicable in-restaurant, so you'll have to make a pit stop at your local Wendy's to cash in.

Wendy's app users are also getting some sweet deals from the burger chain, per Chewboom. New users can score free 10-piece chicken nuggets with any purchase just for downloading the app, while longtime users and newbies alike can enjoy $2 off any breakfast combo, 50% off any kids meal or 10% off mobile orders of $10 or more, a BOGO deal for $1 premium cheeseburgers, free pub fries with any mobile order, and $2 off premium lunch or dinner combos.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Caitlyn Hitt is Daria IRL. Don't take our word for it—find her on Twitter @nyltiaccc.
Our Newsletter
By Signing Up, I Agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.