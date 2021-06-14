You Can Get 2 Breakfast Sandwiches at Wendy's for $4 Right Now
That's two times the most important meal of the day, and not two times the price.
Deutschlandreform/Shutterstock
The morning rush just got a little less hectic, at least when it comes to figuring out what you're going to eat for breakfast. Wendy's just dropped its beloved 2 breakfast sandwiches for $4 deal, which we last saw in January.
The breakfast sandwiches that apply include:
- Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit: Crispy fried chicken topped with maple honey butter on a buttermilk biscuit
- Classic Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich: Egg, applewood-smoked bacon, and melted American cheese on a breakfast roll
- Classic Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich: Egg, sausage, and melted American cheese on a breakfast roll
Wendy's app users are also getting some sweet deals from the burger chain, per Chewboom. New users can score free 10-piece chicken nuggets with any purchase just for downloading the app, while longtime users and newbies alike can enjoy $2 off any breakfast combo, 50% off any kids meal or 10% off mobile orders of $10 or more, a BOGO deal for $1 premium cheeseburgers, free pub fries with any mobile order, and $2 off premium lunch or dinner combos.
Caitlyn Hitt is Daria IRL. Don't take our word for it—find her on Twitter @nyltiaccc.
Our Newsletter