You Can Get Wendy's Breakfast Sandwiches for $1 All Month Long

A bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich is how so many Americans start their day. Whether it's on a roll, bagel, or biscuit, it's a staple of many mornings. But can you always get the breakfast sandwich for a dollar? Well, at Wendy's all through November, you can!

The fast food chain is offering its Sausage or Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit breakfast sandwich for a dollar. All customers have to do is show up at Wendy's breakfast hours (6:30 am to 10:30 am local time) and put down their buck to claim their sandwich. Both sandwiches feature a Southern-style biscuit made with real buttermilk, with a fresh-cracked egg, topped with melted American cheese. The Bacon, Egg, and Cheese has oven-baked applewood smoked bacon, while the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese is made with crushed red and black pepper and sage for the perfect kick.

The dollar Sausage, Egg & Cheese or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuits are available through November at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide during breakfast hours. The breakfast sandwiches can be ordered online or through Wendy's mobile app. What a great and budget-friendly way to start any day!