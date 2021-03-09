Wendy's New $5 Deal Gets You a Bacon Cheeseburger, Nuggets, Fries & a Drink
That free 10-piece nug deal isn't over either.
If you're anything like me, you've already worked your way through that Sunday Trader Joe's haul and the pantry pickings are slim. Luckily, Wendy's is serving up enough free food deals to keep you fed and financially stable for the week. The pigtailed fast food chain is officially bringing back its $5 Bacon Double Stack Biggie Bag.
The meal deal features the Bacon Double Stack—which boasts two beef patties, applewood-smoked bacon, cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickle, and onion on a bun—a four-piece order of chicken nuggets (Crispy or Spicy, your call), a small fries, and a drink, according to a report by Chew Boom.
But of course, that's not the only promo going down at the chain right now. Wendy's has also got a promo for free chicken nuggets now through March 14. Exclusively through its mobile app and applied to any other purchase, you can snag a free ten-piece order. Just fire up the app and find the deal on the homepage or "Offers" tab. Just keep in mind, it's a one-time redemption. Plan your meal accordingly.
Wendy's Chicken Nuggets—whether you're getting them in the Bacon Double Stack Biggie Bag or as a ten-piece freebie—are 100% white meat chicken breaded and fried. They come alongside a lineup of dipping sauces: Buttermilk Ranch, Creamy Sriracha, BBQ, Sweet & Sour, Honey Mustard, and S’Awesome Sauce.
Plan your dinners this week accordingly, my friends.
